The yellow dot in the centre of the image is the proposed location for a 65-metre Telus wireless communication tower at 4310 45th St. SE in Salmon Arm’s industrial area. (City of Salmon Arm image)

The yellow dot in the centre of the image is the proposed location for a 65-metre Telus wireless communication tower at 4310 45th St. SE in Salmon Arm’s industrial area. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Sixty-foot cellular tower receives Salmon Arm council’s initial support

Telus’ request for referral to go to city council’s June 14 meeting

Along with about 20 responses from businesses, Okanagan College and individuals in Salmon Arm’s industrial park, city council added its unanimous initial support to a plan from Telus to install a 60-metre cellular tower.

The tower, to be located at 4310 45th St. SE in the industrial park, is on a parcel designated general industrial in the official community plan and zoned M1, general industrial.

In accordance with federal government rules, the proponent must consult with the city before installing the tower.

City staff and council both noted at the city’s June 7 development and planning meeting that lack of reliable wireless service has been a longstanding complaint for businesses in the industrial park. Staff said Telus has been looking for a location for about a year and this one is outside the airport approach corridor.

Chad Marlatt of Cypress Land Services, which is acting as agent for Telus, said the location is the best service in the area.

“We ended up going here because its kind of more in the middle of the (industrial) park and services will extend beyond the business park here. But it’s in the middle of the business park so the tower is utilized at 360 degrees. When the tower operates it shoots out radio waves in all directions so if you’re in the middle of the area it will work better.”

He said the company did its consulation earlier in the year, “which was quite positive, which is not always the case, so we were pleasantly surprised with that.”

Read more: Solution wanted for poor cellular service in Salmon Arm Industrial Park

Read more: 2019 – Six cellular antennae proposed for downtown Salmon Arm building

Marlatt said Telus feels it can have the tower installed by the end of the year, adding it will depend on factors such as budgets.

Asked by council how far the service will extend – with Coun. Sylvia Lindgren referring to Ranchero school – Marlatt said service would improve there as the tower would send signals at least two to three kilometres in all directions.

He said the tower might have to be powered down in some directions so as not to interfere with other towers. Marlatt told council he believes Rogers has expressed an interest in using the Telus installation.

Coun. Chad Eliason said council has been working on this for a long time on behalf of local businesses and asked if tower completion could be speeded up. He noted that although it can be controversial, it’s currently a community need. Coun. Debbie Cannon added her voice to the request.

Marlatt said the proposal goes into Telus’ bid program and a budget gets attached.

“The key is to get it in this year’s budget… It’s kind of on the brink at this point,” he said.

Council will send a letter of support for expediting the process to a local Telus rep, but city staff said it’s unknown whether that will help.

Mayor Alan Harrison expressed his thanks to Kevin Pearson, the city’s director of development services, and the economic development society and manager Lana Fitt for getting the plans to this stage.

An official council motion and the staff recommendation will be considered at council’s June 14 meeting. Harrison said he would make an opportunity for anyone who wishes to speak when the item comes up, probably between 2:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.

martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmBusiness and Industrial

Previous story
Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics to traverse Interior Health

Just Posted

Telus has requested a referral from Salmon Arm Council to put up a 60-metre cellular tower at 4310 45th St. SE in the industrial area. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Sixty-foot cellular tower receives Salmon Arm council’s initial support

Telus’ request for referral to go to city council’s June 14 meeting

A tent housing a mobile vaccination clinic. (Interior Health/Contributed)
Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics to traverse Interior Health

The mobile clinics will target rural and remote communities

Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society Executive Director Thomas Briginshaw shows some of the books provided to young readers who participated in the One-to-One program, which recently wrapped up for the school year. (Contributed)
Shuswap volunteers step up to help children’s literacy program

Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society’s One-to-One program finds success online

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Interior B.C. care homes awarded national grant

The funding will support the Interior’s 70 care homes, helping to strengthen future pandemic response

Nineteen05 Kitchen & Raw Bar opened its doors at Salmon Arm’s Prestige Harbourfront Resort on Monday, June 7, 2021. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Prestige Harbourfront Resort welcomes new restaurant

After months of renovations, Nineteen05 Kitchen & Raw Bar opens with international-inspired menu

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

A motion coming this week asks councillors to consider renaming Trutch Street to Truth Street. Trutch Street is named after Joseph Trutch, now recognized for his racist policies towards Indigenous people. (Google Maps)
Victoria council to consider switching Trutch Street to Truth Street

Name change recommended due to Joseph Trutch’s racist policies affecting Indigenous people

This photos is believed to have been taken in the 1920s. Who are the bathing beauties? Email archives@salmonarmuseum.org if you know. Image from the Ball collection and courtesy the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum
Shuswap history in pictures: Bathing beauties

Photo believed taken in the 1920s.

Letter to the editor about Penticton's friendliness, small town values,
Newcomer to Penticton amazed by kind, friendly residents

Stranger offers new rain ponchos, friendly words during rare spring storm

Nearly $20,000 was raised in support of the Bailey family after the tragic loss of husband, father Scott, left, June 3, 2021. (GoFundMe)
Community rallies behind Vernon family after death of husband, father

GoFundMe sees nearly $20K raised in three days to support Scott Bailey’s wife, 3 kids

(File photo)
Column: Pandemic highlights importance of mental health care and attention

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

A man holds a picture of Chantel Moore during a healing gathering at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on June 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
‘Potentially lethal force’ means no charges in B.C. woman’s fatal shooting by police

Decision released in last year’s New Brunswick death of Vancouver Island’s Chantel Moore

The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives falls victim to graffiti. (Facebook photo)
Graffiti painted over Vernon museum entrance

Picture posted to Facebook forum generates angry, disappointed responses

Marilyn Noel drives the Okanagan Skaha School District’s new electric bus. The school district is planning to convert its entire fleet of 18 school buses from diesel to electric. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Electric school bus acquired for Summerland

Okanagan Skaha School District to transition away from diesel buses

Most Read