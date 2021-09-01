Fire retardant lines have been created to act as a guard along the top of the Skaha Creek wildfire. (BC Wildfire Services)

Skaha Creek fire near Penticton not growing in size

The fire stayed within the containment lines overnight

The Skaha Creek wildfire has stayed at 212 hectares thanks to continuing cooler temperatures and humidity.

The fire stayed within the containment lines overnight, and crews stayed on to monitor the fire.

A successful planned ignition took place on Aug. 31, burning five hectares and bringing the fire safely to the fire guard where crews could directly attack the fire, said BC Wildfire Services on Wednesday.

The planned ignition was initially cancelled because of winds.

The Penticton Indian Band’s emergency operations centre remains open and the City of Penticton’s emergency support services reception centre is also on call in case alerts shift to evacuation orders.

People are once again reminded to make sure they are clear of any water-skimming aircraft refilling off of Skaha or Okanagan Lake.

READ MORE: Winds cancel planned ignition on Skaha Creek wildfire near Penticton

Crews working on the fire have continued to build machine guards wrapping around the south and west sides of the fire and the one section that crossed Skaha Creek on Aug. 31 has now been contained.

Structure protection crews were on site in the Skaha Hills and Riva Ridge area, assessing needs for equipment.

Other crews were working on FireSmart work on properties nearest the fire, with BC Wildfire recommending that residents work on FireSmart-ing their own homes as a precaution and best practice for wildfire season.

