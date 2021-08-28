Aerial photographs of the Skaha Creek Fire taken by BC Wildfire Service on Saturday, Aug. 28. (BC Wildfire Service)

Aerial photographs of the Skaha Creek Fire taken by BC Wildfire Service on Saturday, Aug. 28. (BC Wildfire Service)

Skaha Creek wildfire up to 17 hectares as daylight fades

The fire was first spotted on Saturday afternoon

The Skaha Creek wildfire has continued to grow since it was initially spotted on Saturday afternoon.

In the space of six hours the fire, located about six kilometres southeast of Penticton in the hills behind the Penticton Airport, has grown to 17 hectares in size.

READ MORE: Skaha Creek Wildfire near Penticton now over 6 hectares

The fire currently has 23 members of the BC Wildfire Service stationed on the ground.

The ground forces were supported by multiple skimmers and air tankers and a single helicopter earlier in the afternoon.

The cause of the fire is suspected to have been due to a person.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021OkanaganPenticton

Previous story
O’Toole, Singh denounce aggressive protesters dogging Trudeau campaign

Just Posted

Vernon residents cheer on firefighters as they return to camp from the White Rock Lake fire. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
‘Positive progress’ being made on all flanks of White Rock Lake wildfire

B.C. Premier John Horgan announced a proof of vaccination program for B.C. restaurants, bars and other venues, at the B.C. legislature, Aug. 23, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Salmon Arm businesses react to B.C.’s vaccine passport system

Salmon Arm council requests that residents get vaccinated against COVID-19 for a number of reasons, including being a way to protect children as the number of new weekly cases climb in the Salmon Arm health area. (File photo)
As COVID numbers rise, Salmon Arm council urges residents to get vaccinated

Vernon residents cheer on firefighters as they return to camp from the White Rock Lake fire. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Faces of the heroes fighting the White Rock Lake wildfire