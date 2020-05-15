Several recreational facilities are anticipated to open in West Kelowna on May 16. (File)

Skateboard park, pickleball, tennis courts to open May 16 in West Kelowna

Measures such as no handshaking, good hygiene, distancing and staying home when sick are in place

West Kelowna is reopening its skateboard park, pickleball and tennis courts on May 16 as provincial pandemic restrictions begin to ease.

“It’s exciting to enter this new phase and in time for the long weekend,” says Mayor Gord Milsom. “I strongly encourage you to get out and take advantage of the amenities that are open while following the existing social distancing protocols that have become our new normal.”

New signage describing the enhanced protocols for use is in place at all facilities. Measures such as no hand shaking, practicing good hygiene, maintaining a two-meter distance and staying home if you have symptoms are standard. Individual amenities may have additional protocols for users.

For more information about the status of city facilities, operations and services, please visit the westkelownacity.ca/covid-19.

The city also released a video of parks and fleet operations manager Stacey Harding speaking about parks operations. You can watch that below.

