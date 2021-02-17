Skaters warned Salmon Arm Bay ice may not hold their weight

Many people enjoyed ice skating on the frozen Salmon Arm bay over the Family Day weekend but the City of Salmon Arm is urging caution with a warming trend in the forecast and some reports of people falling through the ice received. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

The City of Salmon Arm and the local fire department are warning those venturing out on the ice of Salmon Arm Bay and other bodies of water to be cautious after reports of people falling through the ice were received.

A notice posted to the Salmon Arm Fire Department’s Facebook page on Feb. 16 states the department received word that people fell through the ice and into the water of Salmon Arm Bay over the past weekend.

The city posted a similar notice suggesting a focus on safety while enjoying outdoor activities, particularly on frozen lakes or ponds. Ice thickness can be unpredictable and, despite the recent cold snap, it may not withstand people’s weight. The city advised people to stay off the ice if its thickness is in doubt.

With a warming trend in the forecast, the city advised people stay off the ice entirely.



