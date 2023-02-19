(contributed)

(contributed)

Ski club thanks rescuers after getting lost at Kelowna ski resort

Five members of the Big White Ski Club required rescuing

  • Feb. 19, 2023 12:00 p.m.
  • News

The Big White Ski Club took to Facebook to thank the Big White Ski Patrol and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue after rescuing members from the mountain on Saturday.

According to the post, five members from the club needed assistance yesterday (Feb. 18) after a day on the slopes.

All five members were found and escorted back to safety.

“We look forward to learning more information so our membership can learn from the situation. The biggest thing is everyone is safe!”

READ MORE: Dine and Chat Kelowna seniors club celebrates 5th anniversary

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaSearch and RescueSkiing and Snowboarding

Previous story
Ex-MP says Canada has become ‘open market’ for foreign interference in elections

Just Posted

Eagle River is a protected area under the Riparian Areas Protection Regulation. (Black Press file photo)
‘Timelines brutal’: Sicamous council to urge ministry to speed up riparian area development process

Ballack Campbell plays croquet in the snow at Salmon Arm’s Winter Fun Fest, Feb. 18, 22023. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer)
PHOTOS: Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest a frosty family affair

Ross Street Underpass in Salmon Arm is one of the projects to receive provincial Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants funding. (File photo)
Shuswap infrastructure projects among recipients of B.C. grant funding

National Heritage Week takes place Feb. 20-26, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Kelowna not always the hub: National Heritage Week starts tomorrow