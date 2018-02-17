Ski Patrol and SAR search for missing skier

Revelstoke RCMP are investigating the case of a missing male.

Michael David Foster, 24, was reported missing on Friday, Feb. 16. He had not shown up for work for three days in Airdire.

Foster was last known to have stayed at the Revelstoke Backpacker Hostel on Feb. 13.

He purchased a three-day pass for Revelstoke Mountain Resort for Feb. 13-15.

His blue truck was found in the resort’s parking lot, covered in “several days’ snow,” an RCMP news release said, “confirming the belief that he has been present in the community for awhile.”

Banking information and cell phone usage indicate that Foster’s last transactions were on Feb. 13.

The RCMP are asking the public to report if they’ve seen Foster.

He is described as being 24 years old, a caucasian male, 5’6”, with blue eyes, blond hair and an average build.

Foster was suspected to be skiing alone with minimal backcountry experience.

He is originally from Aurora, Ont. and is currently living in Airdrie, Alta.

RMR ski patrol is sweeping the in-bound areas and Revelstoke Search and Rescue is deploying resources to search the out of bounds areas.

