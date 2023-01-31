Slippery roads, vehicle accidents in the Shuswap prompt advisory from RCMP

Police are asking drivers on Highway 1 in the Shuswap to slow down and drive to weather conditions.
“Please, slow down and take care due to slippery road conditions in the Shuswap area,” said Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West in a travel advisory, issued on behalf of all Shuswap RCMP detachments, at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
West said there had been a number of single-vehicle accidents in the past 45 minutes due to weather conditions and high driving speeds.
