Slippery sections reported on Okanagan and Shuswap highways

With temperatures hovering right around the freezing mark, the maintenance contractor in charge of Okanagan and Shuswap highways is reporting slippery sections across the region and compact snow on the roads at higher elevations.
AIM Roads is informing the public about slippery conditions on the Trans-Canada highway between Monte Creek and Sorrento. Slippery sections including black ice were reported on the Highway from Sorrento to the Perry River east of Sicamous. AIM reported that crews were taking action to reduce the slippery sections on Highway 97B between Enderby and Salmon Arm.
Highway 6 is also being reported as slippery between Lumby and Cherryville with compact snow on the road as it reaches higher elevations.
The maintenance contractor reports compact snow with slushy slippery sections on the highways in the Princeton area and on Highway 97C from Peachland to the Pennask Summit.
