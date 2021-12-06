In a Dec. 6, 2021 media release, Salmon Arm RCMP said they responded to seven motor-vehicle collisions over the weekend. (File photo)

In a Dec. 6, 2021 media release, Salmon Arm RCMP said they responded to seven motor-vehicle collisions over the weekend. (File photo)

Slow down: Salmon Arm RCMP respond to seven collisions over weekend

Collisions, winter weather prompt warning from police

After responding to seven collisions over the weekend, Salmon Arm RCMP are warning drivers to slow down and drive with respect to weather conditions.

Among the collisions, said Staff Sgt. Scott West, two incidents involved tractor trailer units that slid off the road. Another collision involved two vehicles on a secondary road; one of the drivers involved received a three-day immediate roadside prohibition for being under the influence.

As the snow begins to pile up, West reminded drivers that even with good winter tires, caution and patience are needed when behind the wheel.

“The snow we get is wet and packs to ice very quickly,” said West. “Even the best winter tires can not account for these slick conditions. The only thing that will keep you safe is to slow down, be patient, and leave for your destination earlier to account for delays and to avoid being rushed.”

Read more: RCMP find remains of Shuswap woman missing for five years, former boyfriend charged

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Previous story
B.C. flood recovery moves to cleanup of damaged materials
Next story
Conviction overturned for U.S. man whose DNA linked him to B.C. couple’s 1987 killing

Just Posted

In a Dec. 6, 2021 media release, Salmon Arm RCMP said they responded to seven motor-vehicle collisions over the weekend. (File photo)
Slow down: Salmon Arm RCMP respond to seven collisions over weekend

Ashley Simpson
RCMP find remains of Shuswap woman missing for five years, former boyfriend charged

A murder charge has been laid regarding Ashley Simpson who went missing in April 2016. (Photo contributed)
Former boyfriend of missing Shuswap woman charged with murder

Snowy streets of downtown Penticton. (Brennan Phillips/ Penticton Western News)
Okanagan-Shuswap could see up to 10 cm of snow