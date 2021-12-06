Slow down: Salmon Arm RCMP respond to seven collisions over weekend

In a Dec. 6, 2021 media release, Salmon Arm RCMP said they responded to seven motor-vehicle collisions over the weekend. (File photo)

After responding to seven collisions over the weekend, Salmon Arm RCMP are warning drivers to slow down and drive with respect to weather conditions.

Among the collisions, said Staff Sgt. Scott West, two incidents involved tractor trailer units that slid off the road. Another collision involved two vehicles on a secondary road; one of the drivers involved received a three-day immediate roadside prohibition for being under the influence.

As the snow begins to pile up, West reminded drivers that even with good winter tires, caution and patience are needed when behind the wheel.

“The snow we get is wet and packs to ice very quickly,” said West. “Even the best winter tires can not account for these slick conditions. The only thing that will keep you safe is to slow down, be patient, and leave for your destination earlier to account for delays and to avoid being rushed.”

Read more: RCMP find remains of Shuswap woman missing for five years, former boyfriend charged

lachlan@saobserver.net

RCMP