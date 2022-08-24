Spot sized fire near Summerland. (BC Wildfire)

Spot sized fire near Summerland. (BC Wildfire)

Small blaze sparks near Summerland

BC Wildfire is on scene of the Eneas Creek blaze

A wildfire sparked about 7 p.m. Tuesday near Summerland after a thunderstorm rolled through the area.

BC Wildfire is on scene of the Eneas Creek blaze about 7 km northwest of Summerland.

The fire is estimated to be less than one hectare as of last night and is smouldering in the ground with no open flame at a slow rate of spread.

Four personnel responded to the blaze along with two helicopters.

Residents in the Summerland region reported seeing lightning in the area followed by smoke. However, the area did receive rain showers overnight.

More to come.

READ MORE: Mudslide hits Highway 8 once again, devastating weather-torn area near Merritt

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfiresBreaking NewsSummerland

Previous story
‘It’s in every neighbourhood’: Mother speaks out on toxic drug crisis in Okanagan
Next story
PODCAST UPDATE: The Porter Family – Flying around the world

Just Posted

The City of Salmon Arm will be moving to multistage irrigation restrictions in 2023. (Stock photo)
Past drought conditions prompt new staged water restrictions for Salmon Arm

Helen Jennens’ urn that holds the ashes of her two sons, Rian and Tyler. (submitted)
‘It’s in every neighbourhood’: Mother speaks out on toxic drug crisis in Okanagan

Critical care air ambulance paramedics stationed in Kamloops now have full-time access to blood products for life-saving transfusions. (File photo)
Kamloops, Kelowna air ambulance paramedics now equipped for life-saving transfusions

Time Winery in Penticton is one of the finalists in this year’s Thompson Okanagan Kootenay Commercial Building awards. Photo courtesy Time Winery
The Thompson Okanagan Commercial Building Awards are back