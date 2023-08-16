The Celista Fire Department responded to a spot fire on Meadowcreek Road around 10 a.m. Aug. 16, 2023. (CSRD photo)

The Celista Fire Department responded to a spot fire on Meadowcreek Road around 10 a.m. Aug. 16, 2023. (CSRD photo)

Small Celista spot fire quickly put out amid North Shuswap evacuation alerts

Fire crews are currently putting out hot spots

A small spot fire sparked in the North Shuswap is now under control.

The Celista Fire Department posted to Facebook around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 16), stating a crew was on scene at Meadowcreek Road where a small spot fire was discovered earlier that morning.

The update said the fire was surrounded and under control, and crews were putting out hot spots.

Anglemont Fire Department firefighters were also on scene to assist.

Read more: Evacuation alert issued for 807 Lee Creek properties in the North Shuswap

