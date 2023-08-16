Small Celista spot fire quickly put out amid North Shuswap evacuation alerts

A small spot fire sparked in the North Shuswap is now under control.
The Celista Fire Department posted to Facebook around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 16), stating a crew was on scene at Meadowcreek Road where a small spot fire was discovered earlier that morning.
The update said the fire was surrounded and under control, and crews were putting out hot spots.
Anglemont Fire Department firefighters were also on scene to assist.
