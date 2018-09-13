Small field of candidates in Shuswap municipal election so far

Candidates have until Friday, Sept. 14 to file nomination papers

This graphic outlines the zones North Okanagan-Shuswap School district #83 trustees will represent. This year the board has been reduced from nine trustees to five. (Image contributed)

Two days before the deadline for making their intentions known, the list of candidates in the October municipal election seems somewhat sparse in some areas.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 12, there were three candidates for mayor in Salmon Arm – incumbent Nancy Cooper, Coun. Alan Harrison and newcomer Jim Kimmerly.

On council, incumbents Louise Wallace Richmond, Kevin Flynn and Tim Lavery are seeking re-election.

Also seeking a place on one of six council seats are two former councillors, Debbie Cannon and Wayne Matthews.

Newcomers to the race include Sylvia Lindgren, Chris Meikle and Aaron Brookes.

Candidates who have put their names up for election in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District include incumbents: Area A Rural Golden’s Karen Cathcart, Paul Demenok in Area C, Rhona Martin in Area E Rural Sicamous and Rene Talbot in Area D Falkland/Salmon Valley/Ranchero.

In Area F North Shuswap, newcomer Jay Simpson has filed his nomination papers.

Gary Sulz is running for the position of mayor in Revelstoke and, if elected, will likely sit on the CSRD board.

In the last municipal election, nine trustees were elected to the board of North Okanagan-Shuswap School District #83. That number has been pared down to five trustees – one from Area 1, which includes City of Armstrong/Township of Spallumcheen/Falkland, Silver Creek, Ranchero (Area D-CSRD).

Trustee Electoral Area 2, which includes City of Enderby/Malakwa (Area E – CSRD),District of Sicamous, Mara, Grindrod and Mabel Lake (Area F of Regional District of North Okanagan), will be represented by one school trustee.

One trustee will also represent Electoral Area 3, which includes North Shuswap, Sorrento and Carlin (Areas C and F of the CSRD).

Two trustees will represent Salmon Arm, which is Area 4.

As of Sept. 12, Carolyn Farris was the only one to have filed nomination papers in Area 1.

Martin Gibbons is seeking election in Area 3 and Marcel Bedard, Amanda Krebs and Donald Podlubny have filed their nominations for the position of Salmon Arm trustee.

School District #83 communications rep Alice Hucul believes more would be trustees will step forward by the Sept. 14 deadline.

“The trustee information sessions were well-attended and hopefully people from those sessions will let their names stand for election,” she said.

In Sicamous, Mayor Terry Rysz is seeking re-election as are council incumbents Colleen Anderson, Malcolm Makayev and Jeff Malmes.

In Salmon Arm, the Chamber of Commerce will host an all-candidates forum for would-be councillors from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1 at the Salmar Classic Theatre. A mayoral forum will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Salmar Classic Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 2.

Due to time constraints, the question periods will be restricted to written submissions only. Submit your question(s), in advance at www.sachamber.bc.ca and select the link for question submissions.

Questions will be viewed by a chamber subcommittee and will be queued by key topics. Duplicate questions will be encapsulated into one question. Deadline for question submission is Sept. 21. For more information, contact the chamber at 250-832-6247.

