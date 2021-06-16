Small fire at Kelowna’s Playtime Casino as staff preps to re-open

Fire ignited in the storage room, but the staff were able to put it out

The Kelowna Fire Department was called to Playtime Casino following reports of a blaze inside the building, on Wednesday afternoon.

Staff at Playtime Casino said they had just started preparing for a reopening as COVID-19 restrictions loosen up when they heard the alarm.

It turns out a small fire erupted in the storage room, but the staff at Playtime were able to extinguish the flames before the fire crews arrived.

Captain Micah Volk, told the Capital News that firefighters stayed on scene to help clear the smoke and ensure the building was safe for the employees to re-enter.

