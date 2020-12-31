Small fire evacuates North Okanagan business

A small fire evacuated a Vernon restaurant New Year’s Eve.

Pint and Pie on 32nd Street filled with smoke around 3:30 p.m. Dec. 31 due to a grease fire at the local business.

Patrons were evacuated out of precaution and Vernon Fire Rescue attended briefly. The family-friendly restaurant worked to restore the frier in order to continue serving up food.

The kitchen and taphouse has been open for just over a year in Vernon.

