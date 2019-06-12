Silver Creek fire crews responded to a small fire inside a storage shed the evening of Tuesday, June 18. (File photo)

Small fire in Silver Creek storage shed quickly extinguished

At 8:47 p.m. crews arrived at the fire and by 8:55 p.m. it was completely extinguished

Fire crews responded to a fire inside a storage shed that is suspected to have started from a pinched extension cord.

At 8:47 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, Silver Creek fire crews arrived at an “open-ended storage closet” on a farm in the 700 block of Salmon River Road, in which a small fire was burning. At 8:55 p.m. the fire was extinguished but crews stayed later to make sure the area was safe.

The fire was just under three square meters when crews arrived with flames reaching just over a meter high, well below the three-and-a-half meters high roof.

“There was a small workbench in there and they had power running into the corner, it looked like an extension cord was plugged in,” said Silver Creek fire chief Len Sarrazin. “We’re assuming the extension cord got pinched under some equipment or something and started a small fire.”

To avoid this kind of accident, Sarrazin recommends not leaving equipment on the ground and storing extension cords properly so they don’t get pinched.

