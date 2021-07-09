Small fires burn outside Tulameen and Missezula Lake near Princeton

Two wildfires sparked Friday in proximity to recreational communities surrounding Princeton.

Shortly after 6 p.m. a fire, .01 hectares large (100 square metres), was reported by BC Wildfire near Missezula Lake.

Earlier in the day a fire at Mount Jackson, close to Tulameen, was being actioned by BC Wildfire crews from the air. That fire is also recorded as being .01 hectares.

The cause of both fires is unknown at this time.

Related: Lightning sparks small wildfire in Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park

Related: ‘High hazard’: Dry conditions, lack of rain spikes Okanagan-Shuswap wildfire risk

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com