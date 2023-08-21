Small fires burning north of Bush Creek East evacuations

The bottom of the map shows the north side of the Bush Creek East wildfire, and the two dots to the north are the fires near Blomley Creek Forest Service Road (further south) and North Saskum Lake. (BCWS)

A small fire discovered late into last weekend is being monitored by BC Wildfire Service.

On Sunday, Aug. 20 at 5:58 p.m., BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) identified a fire at the 25-kilometre mark along the Blomley Creek Forest Service Road, northeast of Barriere.

In a Monday, Aug. 21 update sent at 11:42 a.m., the fire was classified as out of control and was sitting at 1.1 hectares. It was believed to have started from natural causes.

The Blomley Creek blaze is just south of the 137-hectare fire burning at North Saskum Lake, which was last updated by BCWS on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Both wildfires are located north of the Bush Creek East wildfire, which has triggered evacuation alerts and orders and ripped through North Shuswap communities.

Neither of these smaller fires have any attached evacuation notices.

