The bottom of the map shows the north side of the Bush Creek East wildfire, and the two dots to the north are the fires near Blomley Creek Forest Service Road (further south) and North Saskum Lake. (BCWS)

The bottom of the map shows the north side of the Bush Creek East wildfire, and the two dots to the north are the fires near Blomley Creek Forest Service Road (further south) and North Saskum Lake. (BCWS)

Small fires burning north of Bush Creek East evacuations

Blomley Creek fire burning since Aug. 20, North Saskum Lake since Aug. 14

A small fire discovered late into last weekend is being monitored by BC Wildfire Service.

On Sunday, Aug. 20 at 5:58 p.m., BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) identified a fire at the 25-kilometre mark along the Blomley Creek Forest Service Road, northeast of Barriere.

In a Monday, Aug. 21 update sent at 11:42 a.m., the fire was classified as out of control and was sitting at 1.1 hectares. It was believed to have started from natural causes.

The Blomley Creek blaze is just south of the 137-hectare fire burning at North Saskum Lake, which was last updated by BCWS on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Both wildfires are located north of the Bush Creek East wildfire, which has triggered evacuation alerts and orders and ripped through North Shuswap communities.

Neither of these smaller fires have any attached evacuation notices.

Read more: Bush Creek East fire 41,041 hectares, light rain forecasted

Read more: UPDATE: Roger Creek fire in Shuswap being held

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsShuswapWildfires

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C.’s premier urges Meta to allow news sharing in B.C. amid wildfire crisis
Next story
‘Single angel firefighter’ stays behind to fight flames with garden hose in West Kelowna

Just Posted

The map shows a new alert zone as of Monday, Aug. 21, that was issued by the Neskonlith Indian Band to assist in getting funding for clean air initiatives and is not related to any wildfire evacuation threats. (BCWS)
New Shuswap fire alert on BCWS map not related to wildfire evacuation risk

Volunteers Kelly Renolds, Brittany Vandergaag, Bruce Hunchak, Krista Hyde, Kienna Hyde, Kingston Hyde, Jessie Salm, Jesse Scrimbit, Chelsea Vange and Quinn Carson are joined by Sicamous mayor Colleen Anderson (centre) as they collect donations for North Shuswap evacuees at the Red Barn Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (Kim Siegrist-Hyde photo)
Sicamous community steps up to collect donations for wildfire evacuees

(Photo/Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP: Report illegal drones, suspicious activity in evacuation zones

The bottom of the map shows the north side of the Bush Creek East wildfire, and the two dots to the north are the fires near Blomley Creek Forest Service Road (further south) and North Saskum Lake. (BCWS)
Small fires burning north of Bush Creek East evacuations