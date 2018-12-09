The 5.4-magnitude quake was recorded some 407 kilometres west of Victoria. (Earthquakes Canada)

Earthquake recorded west of Vancouver Island

No injuries or tsunami warning after 5.4 rumble felt off the coast of Victoria

Did you feel that? According to Earthquakes Canada, a small rumble was recorded 150 kilometres west of Vancouver Island around 8:20 a.m. Sunday.

There were no reports of the 5.4-magnitude earthquake – 407 km west of Victoria – being felt and therefore no impact or injury despite several aftershocks following. As well, there is no tsunami risk.

VIDEO: 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Alaska

RELATED: Minor earthquake recorded off coast of Vancouver Island

In October, three relatively strong earthquakes, followed by two smaller ones were recorded off Vancouver Island, ranging from 6.8 to 4.0 on the Richter scale, but did not cause damage.

British Columbia is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an active seismic zone where thousands of mostly small earthquakes are recorded annually by sensors in the province.

