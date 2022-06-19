Small rise to Shuswap Lake level Sunday

Columbia Shuswap Regional District and the Shuswap Emergency Program remind residents that sand and bags are available at the above locations. (CSRD)

Shuswap Lake water level rose ever-so-slightly overnight Sunday, June 19.

The Shuswap Emergency Program (SEP) has activated its Emergency Operations Centre to assist with flood preparations in the Shuswap, as both river and lake levels are increasing. As part of the activation, the SEP is posting a lake level daily during flood watch on the Columbia Shuswap Regional District website.

The level of Shuswap Lake on Sunday, June 19, at 6 AM is 348.523 metres, compared to 348.5 at the same time Saturday, June 18, so there was an increase of 0.023m in the past 24 hours.

As lake and river levels continue a steady climb upward, SEP is reminding people to monitor the situation and to be safe around the water.

If you are in flood-prone areas, now is the time to get prepared.

Sand and sandbag stations are open in 22 sites around the Shuswap. If you notice sand or bags are getting low at any of the sites, please call 250-833-3352, so SEP can make arrangements for additional deliveries.

Please stay away from fast-flowing water and always supervise children and pets. The water is cold and can have hidden debris hazards for boaters. Use extreme caution.

Those on the water need to be mindful of keeping boat wakes low. Wakes can cause significant damage in flood-prone areas.

You can stay informed through the CSRD website and the Shuswap Emergency Program webpage, as well as following CSRD’s social media.

