Small town RCMP detachments not the best place for buy and sell

Princeton cop urges residents to not use the parking lot for transactions

RCMP in Abbotsford made headlines across the country last week when they set up a buy and sell exchange zone in front of the detachment for people completing online transactions.

But Princeton cops are not encouraging people to use their own station or parking lot for that purpose.

“It wouldn’t be a good idea in the smaller detachments because sometimes if we are out on the road there might actually not be anyone here,” said Corporal Chad Parsons.

The Abbotsford model uses two parking spaces in an area monitored by video surveillance where buyers and sellers can meet in relative safety.

Parsons agreed there can be risks in face to face meetings with strangers and suggested Princeton residents try to always have these meetings in a public place “so in case anything happens you can draw attention to yourself.”

He also said anyone making an online purchase of items like electronics or bicycles can call the local detachment and provide a serial number. Police will be able to check if the product is stolen.

RCMP also make the following recommendations when meeting a buyer or seller you connect with online:

– Refrain from using remote locations or your home for any exchange.

– If possible, bring a friend or a family member.

– When buying or selling, meet in person to thoroughly inspect the product before exchanging funds.

– Keep things local and in cash. Don’t use cheques or money-wiring services.

– Only bring enough cash with you to pay for the item purchased.

– Do not give out personal or banking information (such as a social insurance number, bank account number or address) over the internet.

Overdue B.C. climber missing in Alaska after 'significant' snow storm
Shuswap Total Fitness hosts S.A.F.E Society fundraiser

