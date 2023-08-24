Small wildfire ignites in North Okanagan

The wildfire east of Vernon is spot-sized and believed to be lightning-caused

A spot-sized wildfire has ignited in the North Okanagan to the east of Vernon Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (BC Wildfire Dashboard)

A spot-sized wildfire has ignited in the North Okanagan to the east of Vernon Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (BC Wildfire Dashboard)

A new, spot-sized wildfire sparked in the North Okanagan east of Vernon Thursday afternon.

The fire, believed to have been caused by lightning, is located 10 kilometres up Outlet forest service road, east of Lumby and south of Monashee Provincial Park, according to BC Wildfire Service.

The fire is an estimated 0.009 hectares. It was discovered at 3:22 p.m. Aug. 24.

“Bucket helicopter just went over my house,” John Joyce posted in the Around the Bushes of Cherryville Facebook group around 5:30 p.m.

More to come.

READ MORE: 300-plus Lake Country properties downgraded to alert as wildfire being held

READ MORE: Crews continue to work Bush Creek East blaze, reinforcements on the way

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictVernonwildfire

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: More evacuation orders downgraded in West Kelowna, Westbank

Just Posted

Mayor Colleen Anderson stands with a sign denoting the dedication of a stretch of Two Mile Beach in Sicamous as Flocky’s Beach Park, named after NHL player Rob Flockhart. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous public beach may continue to allow off-leash dogs

Kelowna restaurant Beet'n Boos is closing its doors at the end of August. (Beet'n Boos Bistro and Catering/Facebook)
Community call out to support Okanagan restaurant industry amid wildfire crisis

Carrying their festival chairs on their backs, these people were among many leaving the 2023 ROOTSandBlues Festival site Saturday morning, Aug. 19, after it was cancelled. (Martha Wickett photo)
Letter: Massive reality check needed after ROOTSandBLUES Festival

Mel Arnold
North Okanagan-Shuswap MP urges co-operation, respect amid wildfires