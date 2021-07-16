A wildfire was discovered at Yard Creek on July 16, 2021. (B.C. Wildfire Dashboard image)

UPDATE: Crews fighting small wildfire northeast of Sicamous

Cause of fire is unknown at this time

Update 1:47 p.m.

According to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s Shuswap Emergency Program (SEP), a helicopter and initial attack crew are on scene fighting a wildfire east of Sicamous.

The fire is spot-sized and midway up the mountain slope south of Yard Creek.

SEP said there is currently no current risk to people or structures.

Original Story:

A wildfire has been spotted northeast of Sicamous.

The fire, which is near Yard Creek, is currently 0.1 hectares in size and classified as new.

It was discovered today, July 16, and its suspected cause is unknown at this time.

More to come.

Read more: Dry spell causes unprecedented demand on Sicamous' water system

Read more: Evacuation alert for Seymour Arm still in place as wildfire nearly triples in size

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
