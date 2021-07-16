UPDATE: Crews fighting small wildfire northeast of Sicamous

Cause of fire is unknown at this time

A wildfire was discovered at Yard Creek on July 16, 2021. (B.C. Wildfire Dashboard image)

Update 1:47 p.m.

According to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s Shuswap Emergency Program (SEP), a helicopter and initial attack crew are on scene fighting a wildfire east of Sicamous.

The fire is spot-sized and midway up the mountain slope south of Yard Creek.

SEP said there is currently no current risk to people or structures.

SEP has been alerted to a new spot fire on July 16, east of Sicamous. The fire is currently midway up the mountain slope, south of Yard Creek. A helicopter and initial attack crew is on site working the fire. There is no current risk to people or structures. #CSRD #shuswap pic.twitter.com/spQAhwz3Ef — Shuswap Emergency Program (@shuswapemerg) July 16, 2021

Original Story:

A wildfire has been spotted northeast of Sicamous.

The fire, which is near Yard Creek, is currently 0.1 hectares in size and classified as new.

It was discovered today, July 16, and its suspected cause is unknown at this time.

More to come.

Read more: Dry spell causes unprecedented demand on Sicamous’ water system

Read more: Evacuation alert for Seymour Arm still in place as wildfire nearly triples in siz e

@roman_reports

zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Local News