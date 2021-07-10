The approximate location of a wildfire spotted north of White Lake on July 10, 2021. (B.C. Wildfire Dashboard image)

Small wildfire reported north of White Lake in Shuswap region

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time

A wildfire has been spotted near White Lake, north of Salmon Arm.

The blaze was discovered on July 10 and is currently 0.01 hectares in size. Its cause is unknown and it’s listed as new on the B.C. Wildfire Dashboard.

On July 8, a wildfire fire east of White Lake was under control at 0.25 hectares, said fire information officer Aydan Coray.

That fire, which is no longer on the wildfire dashboard, was determined to be caused by lightning.

