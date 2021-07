The fire, measured at 0.01 hectares in size, is located approximately at Colmont Road

A small wildfire sparked just outside of Princeton on Saturday (July 10).

The fire, measured at 0.01 hectares in size, is located approximately at Colmont Road. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

More to come.

READ MORE: Small fires burn outside Tulameen and Missezula Lake near Princeton

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan