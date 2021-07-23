Small wildfire sparks north of Salmon Arm

(BC Wildfire Service)

A small wildfire has sparked around 60 km north of Salmon Arm, located approximately at Scotch Creek.

Measured at 0.01 hectares in size, the fire was discovered on Friday (July 23) by BC Wildfire Service. The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

Burning nearby is another small wildfire at Pisma Lake, which is also measured at 0.01 hectares. It was discovered on Tuesday and is categorized as under control by BC Wildfire.

