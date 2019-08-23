Security footage showed an individual breaking into the recently open Starbuds in Lake Country at 3:23 a.m. on Aug. 22. (Supplied)

Smash and grab at Okanagan pot shop

Cash register and products stolen from Starbuds store in Lake Country

Starbuds hasn’t even been open one month, but in the early morning hours on Thursday, an individual smashed their way into the Lake Country pot shop.

At 3:23 a.m. on Aug. 22, an individual broke through the glass storefront. Owner Celine Fitzgerald said the security tape showed a person sticking their hand through the broken glass and unlocking the front door.

“It was a snatch and grab,” she said. “Very quick.”

“They took the cash register and broke one of our hexagons and took the stuff with them,” Fitzgerald said.

She said the loss of a few items and the small float in the cash register pales in comparison to the cost of the damage.

The incident was reported to the RCMP and Fitzgerald said she handed over the surveillance footage as well.

“This was planned,” she said. “They were fully covered.”

“I’m not completely sure, but it was quick,” she said. “And how they covered themselves, they knew.”

Now, the owners of Starbuds are looking to beef up security measures at the Oceola Road shop, Fitzgerald said.

“It’s sad people have such a disregard for other people and their property.”

READ MORE: Pot shop to open doors Saturday in Lake Country

READ MORE: Lake Country’s first pot shop locally focused

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cause of North Okanagan house fire still under investigation

Just Posted

Sicamous praised in pursuit of coveted blooms

Communities in Bloom decision expected in September

Brian Minter to share passion for gardens and greenspaces at Salmon Arm Fair

Well-known B.C. master gardener to give presentation on Friday, Sept. 6.

Rain in the forecast for much of the Southern Interior

Rain for much of the day in most areas clearing in the evening

Salmon Arm seniors enjoy the outdoors thanks to Rotary

Salmon Arm club fixes up and furnishes outdoor living spaces at Bastion Place

Collision at Highway 1/Balmoral Road intersection

Emergency personnel responding

Ethnic media aim to help maintain boost in voting by new Canadians

Statistics Canada says new Canadians made up about one-fifth of the voting population in 2016

Cause of North Okanagan house fire still under investigation

Mom rescued sleeping baby from Thursday’s blaze

Speculation tax forces sale of Greater Victoria’s iconic ‘Tulip House’

Bob and Jan Fleming selling their retirement home famous for its thousands of tulips

LETTER: Repair work overdue at lakeside path

Condition of walkway is a disgrace for Summerland

New police force in Surrey must avoid VPD, RCMP errors made in Pickton case: Oppal

Boots are scheduled to be on the ground by spring 2021

Man at centre of dropped HIV-disclosure case sues province and 10 cops

Brian Carlisle of Abbotsford says Mission RCMP defamed him and were ‘negligent’ in their investigation

Access to Okanagan Rail Trail to be limited by erosion work

The work will be done throughout September but won’t begin before the Labour Day weekend

Suspicious fire rips through abandoned Okanagan home

A fire was reported on Francescutti Court in Kelowna just after 1 a.m. Friday morning

Wildfire sparks beside Highway 3 west of Keremeos

A wildfire on the side of Highway 3 just west of Keremeos… Continue reading

Most Read