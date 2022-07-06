Smashing glass sounds lead Chase RCMP to person hiding under bed

Banging and smashing glass on June 20, 2022 prompt investigation of Scotch Creek residence by Chase RCMP. (File photo)

After receiving a report of banging and glass breaking in the North Shuswap, Chase RCMP went to a residence in Scotch Creek.

Officers rushed to the scene about 12:30 a.m. on June 20, where they report finding the front door smashed.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy writes in a media release that police called out and rang the door bell but no one responded.

Officers went in to search and found a woman who appeared to be intoxicated hiding under a bed.

She said the house belonged to a friend and she broke in because she needed something but didn’t have a key. She didn’t explain why she was hiding.

When police made contact with the homeowner he confirmed he knew the woman and did not want her charged.

While police were searching the house, Kennedy reports they found several unsecured firearms and seized them.

The investigation continues.

