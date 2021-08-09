Smoke and heat coming to Okanagan valley

Smoke and heat are coming to the Okanagan valley, according to special weather and air quality statements from Environment Canada.

A building ridge of high pressure with rising temperatures is forecast to arrive at the end of this week. Daytime temperatures near or above 35 C are expected with overnight lows around 18 C. The hottest time frame will be Thursday to Saturday.

Many regions in the valley are also going to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours. Areas near fires will continue to be impacted by smoke, despite some areas experiencing improved conditions.

Environment Canada is advising everyone to watch for signs of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heatstroke and the worsening of some health conditions. Individuals may also experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

