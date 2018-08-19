Chris McCormack (far right), co-founder of the Super League Triathlon poses for a selfie under the race finish line. Steve Kidd/Western News

Smoke cancels Super League Penticton, organizers give pros a gift

Super League Penticton organizers decide to send all pro competitors to championship

Despite having got the news that all the remaining events had been cancelled, there was still lots of excitement around the Super Leauge finish line Sunday.

Smoky skies, with the Air Quality Health Index rising above the 10 (High Risk) on the scale, forced organizers of the inaugural event to cancel the pro division races yesterday afternoon, and on Sunday morning, they decided to cancel them all.

With no races, it looked like none of the pros were going to have a chance to win one of the “golden tickets” to the Super League Championship series, which begins in September at locations throughout Europe.

Instead, co-founders Chris McCormack and Michael D’Hulst decided to send all the pro athletes to the first championship race on Sept. 28 on the Isle of Jersey.

Nathan Killam is going to be one of those athletes.

“It’s super disappointing we didn’t get a chance to race and earn a golden ticket,” said Killam. “We get a month a month now, so I am just going to put all my focus into speed and hopefully be ready to beat at least five of these guys in the race in Jersey; hopefully get a golden ticket so I can race in the championship series.”

