File photo

Smoke from planned Vernon burn visible in region

BC Wildfire Service assisting in wood debris burn at seed orchard

No need to panic for Vernon residents and those travelling through the area who see smoke today.

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) will be supporting the Forest Improvement and Research Management branch with plans to burn one pile of wood debris at the ministry’s Bailey Road Seed Orchard.

The pile burning is scheduled to start Feb. 1 and will be concluded by the end of the day.

“Smoke from this burn pile will be visible from the City of Vernon, travellers on Highway 97 and surrounding areas,” BCWS reports.

“Removal of this debris pile will help reduce the threat of unwanted wildfires and reduce accumulation of forest fuels in the interface zone.”

The exact timing of the pile burn will depend on site, weather, venting and snow conditions. Pile burning will proceed only if conditions are suitable and allow smoke to dissipate. Staff from the BC Wildfire Service will carefully prepare, control and monitor this fire.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll free or *5555 on a cell phone.

