The Okanagan is getting some relief from the blanket of smoke that has covered the valley. Steve Kidd/Western News

Smoke lifting from Okanagan Valley

Health risk from smoke dropping to moderate levels

After days of being blanketed in thick smoke, the Okanagan is finally getting a break.

In most areas of the province, the Air Quality Health Index has dropped the health risk from smoke to the low to moderate range. Only the Castlegar area remains in the high to very high range for Sunday (Aug. 26), and even that is predicted to drop to the moderate range tomorrow.

That’s the lowest it’s been since Aug. 13.

Related: Smoky blanket hangs over Okanagan

For more about two weeks, the AQHI has been warning of high or very high health risks due to the smoke, which forced the cancellation of a number of events from soccer tournaments to the Super League Triathlon in Penticton and the Apple Triathlon in Kelowna last weekend.

The Aug. 26 ratings for the South, Central and North Okanagan are all currently rated as low, with a predicted rating of five, moderate, for the day, dropping to four in the evening, and also forecast for four tomorrow.

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or message me on Facebook
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
Concerns grow about grey water in Canada’s Arctic: report shows it could double

Just Posted

Salmon Arm curlers win gold, silver medals in national competition

Two teams from the Shuswap stood on podium in Canada 55 Plus Games

Smoke lifting from Okanagan Valley

Health risk from smoke dropping to moderate levels

Wildfire near Pemberton 20 per cent contained

The Grouse Creek wildfire is estimated at 848 hectares

Free roof replacement a welcome surprise for Salmon Arm resident

Gordon Runge selected as recipient in Integrity Roofing’s annual contest

Salmon Arm RCMP want help finding stolen truck with boat

A Burgundy 2008 Dodge Ram 3500 was taken from the 5000 block of 20th Avenue NE

Pod of orcas hunting a seal in B.C. waters caught on camera

A group boating near Oak Bay ended up rather close to a pod hunting fot their dinner

Concerns grow about grey water in Canada’s Arctic: report shows it could double

Drainage from sinks, laundry machines, bath tubs and shower stalls is growing

Presidents, lawmakers honour John McCain’s life of service

Everyone from Barack Obama to Justin Trudeau spoke out

B.C. VIEWS: John Horgan’s latest reality check on wildfire threat

‘New normal’ is not a solution, just an empty sound bite

Column: Tales of whales and their rescue

Shuswap Outdoors/Hank Shelley

Letter: Prime Minister termed a dictator

We now have a dictator governing our country. And somehow the news… Continue reading

Column: Fishing and gold panning much alike

The Great Outdoors/James Murray

Letter: Horse slaughter, Canada’s dirty little secret

Calling all Canadians to please sign the federal petition e-1699, regarding the… Continue reading

Column: Quilt commemorates woman’s wartime struggle

Friends & Neighbours/Leah Blain

Most Read