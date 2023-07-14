Smoke spotted near Penticton’s Skaha Hills as crews attack grass fire

A grass fire off Skaha Hills Road in Penticton on Friday, July 14. (Brennan Phillips- Western News)A grass fire off Skaha Hills Road in Penticton on Friday, July 14. (Brennan Phillips- Western News)
A grass fire off Skaha Hills Road in Penticton on Friday, July 14. (Brennan Phillips- Western News)A grass fire off Skaha Hills Road in Penticton on Friday, July 14. (Brennan Phillips- Western News)

A grass fire is bringing smoke to the south side of Penticton on Friday, July 14.

Crews responded near the turnoff of Highway 97 and Skaha Hills Road at around 10:40 a.m., following multiple reports of smoke spotted in the area.

BC Wildfire Service arrived on scene shortly after.

Local crews say the fire is being held, as of 11:15 a.m.

Its cause is lightning, according to BCWS.

Crews have confirmed the fire is not near any structures.

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

B.C. Wildfires 2023bcwildfireBreaking NewsNewsPenticton

Previous story
Wildfire sparks south of Keremeos
Next story
Premier Eby welcomes tentative deal ending B.C. port strike

Just Posted

Kim Stasiuk (left) from Shuswap Paws Rescue Society receives the $120 donation from Joyce Dunlop, raised from Canoe Beach Café’s Sriracha hot sauce auction for charity. (Jimmy Dunlop photo)
Shuswap beachfront café auctions off hard-to-find hot sauce for charity

Jason Kim, owner of the Sicamous Return-It depot, stands outside the CSRD household recycling service also operating at his business' location. The centre can stay at the Sicamous Bottle Depot thanks to Bylaw 1000 which allows community recycling centres in C-1 zones. (Rebecca Willson/Eagle Valley News)
Bylaw allows Sicamous bottle depot to continue accepting household recyclables

Thompson-Okanagan Chambers of Commerce recently meet in Kamloops to address the labour market gap in the region. (Black Press - file photo)
Okanagan-Shuswap chambers brainstorm labour market gap ideas

Ever vigilant, this parent osprey eyes the sky for any threat to the tiny baby you can see tucked under its right wing. (John G. Woods photo)
Column: Ospreys launch aerial attack to protect their young in Salmon Arm