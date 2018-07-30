Red sky at morning, sailor take warning. Mike Lutke captured this smoky sunrise on Aug. 1, looking east over Cloverdale Athletic Park. (Mike Lutke)

Smoky skies bulletin issued for most of B.C.

Mild irritation and discomfort are common symptoms during smoky conditions and usually disappear when the smoke clears

Look overhead during the peak summer months of July and August and you’re likely to see clear blue sky with little precipitation, but many parts of the province are now experiencing some thick haze.

That’s due to the effects of local wildfires burning in British Columbia, along with large-scale smoke from distant wildfires impacting the province.

A smoky skies bulletin has now been issued by the Ministry of Environment for many regions of mainland B.C., including across the water on Vancouver Island.

READ MORE: Smoke from as far away as Siberia affecting B.C. skies

Areas affected as of July 30 include:

  • Greater Victoria
  • Vancouver Island
  • Southern Gulf Islands
  • North and Central Coast
  • Sunshine Coast
  • Howe Sound
  • Kootenays
  • Cariboo
  • North and South Thompson
  • Shuswap
  • Fraser Canyon
  • Okanagan
  • Bulkely Valley and Lakes District
  • North Coast

These bulletins address the rapidly changing nature of wildfire smoke and are issued when the province is impacted — or has a reasonable potential to be impacted — by wildfire smoke within the next 24-48 hours.

Mild irritation and discomfort are common symptoms during smoky conditions and usually disappear when the smoke clears. Stop or reduce activity levels if breathing becomes difficult and stay cool by drinking plenty of fluids.

READ MORE: Campfire bands issued around B.C.

If you are unsure whether you need medical care, call HealthLinkBC at 8-1-1, and if you’re having a medical emergency of experiencing difficulty breathing, chest pain or discomfort, or a severe cough, contact your health care provider, walk-in clinic, or emergency department. If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Jet ski driver missing following collision on South Thompson River in Kamloops
Next story
16-year-old girl dies at Centre of Gravity festival in Kelowna

Just Posted

Fire ecologist advocates prescribed burns

Change in forest management needed to reduce number and size of wildfires

Fine dining and fancy cars at RJ Haney Heritage Village & Museum

Salmon Arm attraction hosts annual dinner event and car show in August

Sockeyes host invitational meet

Salmon Arm’s local swimmers got to compete in their home pool on July 28 and 29

Maintenance reduces Bruhn Bridge to single-lane traffic overnight

Overnight maintenance will continue until Aug. 1

Update: Crews battle a structure fire in Carlin north of Salmon Arm

At least six fire trucks are already on scene

Evacuated Peachland man glad to be back in his summer home

Chris Brydon’s family members were evacuated when the Mount Eneas wildfire started

GoFundMe set up for teen who died at COG

Friends raise money for family of teen who died in Kelowna on Friday.

Smoky skies bulletin issued for most of B.C.

Mild irritation and discomfort are common symptoms during smoky conditions and usually disappear when the smoke clears

Fire near Naramata grows overnight

BC Wildfire Service is reporting some growth on the Glenfir blaze

Province ups drought level for coastal B.C.

Government urges residents, businesses to reduce water use

Electric with kick

Toronto, Ont. artist Tennyson King plays Salmon Arm

No Flops, just Fops

Kamloops’ Saucy Fops packed the house for Theatre on the Edge performance

South Shuswap music festival runs Aug. 25 at Sorrento Centre

NimbleFingers is a family friendly music-lovers’ festival with two separate stages showcasing… Continue reading

Sharks you need to know about in the Georgia Strait

The salmon shark, the spiny dogfish, and even the Great White!

Most Read