Smouldering campfire in Peachland sparks outrage

Time to be careful with campfires

The photo of a smouldering fire in the hills behind Peachland has sparked a conversation that has taken off like wildfire, and offered a good reminder that it’s the season to be careful.

“A warm, cozy and abandoned campfire … and we are surprised on the number of (wildfires)?” reads a post that went up Sunday at 8:25 p.m.

Someone identified on Facebook as Hugyi Tamas said they scraped the soil near the fire, which was near the zipline, by hand and doused what remained of the flames. They also called the firewatch and let their volunteer firefighter neighbour in on the find. Peachland fire had yet to be informed when they were called Monday morning.

Dozens of commenters took to Facebook post to express outrage over what they deemed dangerous stupidity.

Ultimately, more than one Facebook commeter pointed out, it may a sign that a refresher on how to snuff out a campfire is needed.

READ MORE: REMEMBER THE WILDFIRE IN OKANAGAN MOUNTAIN PARK

“When good things must come to an end, the best way to extinguish a fire is to let the wood burn completely to ash if possible. If there is not enough time to allow for this, the next best thing to do is to completely extinguish the fire with buckets of water,” reads a government website.

“Please make sure you drown all of the embers, not just the red ones. Pour water until the hissing sounds stops. Use your shovel to stir and break up the campfire, and to scrape all embers off of the logs. It is best to ensure that you have enough water on hand to extinguish your fire (eight litres best), but if this is not possible, you can use sand or dirt to smother the fire (this method should be used only as a last resort). Be very careful with this method, because the sand and dirt camouflage the still-hot coals; the majority of burn injuries from campfires occur the day after the fire. Just remember that a fire can stay hot for long periods of time underneath sand and dirt.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
What turned the water pink? B.C. greenhouse worker made mistake with flower dye
Next story
Residents and cat escape home fire near Falkland

Just Posted

7-Eleven to demolish burned building in Salmon Arm

Company official says convenience store will relocate to another location in city

Learn to identify invasive plants in your backyard

A series of workshops in May will teach the identification and management of invasive plants

Revelstoke swimmer headed to World Junior Swimming Championships

James LeBuke will swim for Team Canada in August in Budapest, Hungary

Province says park will stay in community group’s hands

B.C. government reluctant to take on cost of operating Gardom Lake Park

Slurpees coming to Sicamous

Residents can expect Centex gas pumps in front of planned 7-Eleven along Highway 1

VIDEO: San Diego Zoo says farewell to last 2 giant pandas

Bai Yun, a 27-year-old female, and her 6-year-old son, Xiao Liwu, will be sent to China this spring

Adrenaline Adventure Park back on the table for South Okanagan

Penticton Indian Band council has revived conversation regarding a super park

Music builds bonds in film about 1966 hostage crisis

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

Smuggler’s Inn owner charged with helping people illegally enter Canada

Robert Joseph Boule is facing 21 charges

B.C. prepared if Alberta shuts off fuel supplies, David Eby says

If B.C. continues pipeline battle, ‘we’ll finish it,’ Alberta’s Jason Kenney vows

B.C. epilepsy patient ends sit-in, awaits answers

Tavia Marlatt and her mother, Renee, met with Fraser Health officials on Friday, April 5.

B.C. to fight ticket scalpers with new regulations and no more bots

Public consultation on the issue last year received 6,500 responses

RCMP helicopter helps track down suspected stolen vehicle in Okanagan

Front line officers and the RCMP Air Services unit immediately converged on the area

Work closes sections of popular North Okanagan hiking trail

Periodic closures for work upgrades are slated for Vernon’s BX Falls trail

Most Read