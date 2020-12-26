Snapshot: Avalanche rolls over snowshed tunnel on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Avalanche control conducted on Thursday, Dec. 23, brought snow and debris safely down over top of the Lanark show shed on Highway 1 approximately 46 kilometres east of Revelstoke. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure photo)

Photos shared by BC Transportation and Infrastructure illustrate the importance of showshed tunnels along the Trans-Canada Highway in winter.

The images show the Lanark snowshed on Highway 1, approximately 46 kilometres east of Revelstoke, covered in snow and debris following avalanche control conducted on Thursday, Dec. 23.

#Avalanche control and debris clean up on #BCHWY1 east of #Revelstoke today was successful in reducing the risk of natural avalanches reaching the highway and impacting the travelling public. Four avalanche paths were targeted in this mission [1/5] @EmconD @DriveBC @TranBC pic.twitter.com/nx9xitxg9d — Rocky Mountain District (@TranBCRockyMtn) December 24, 2020

Another view of the Lanark snowshed after yesterday's avalanche control. That's #BCHwy1 below all the snow, about 46 km east of #Revelstoke. (Show's why the shed is there!)❄️ pic.twitter.com/AluUPQEVXa — BC Transportation (@TranBC) December 24, 2020

