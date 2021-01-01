Richelle Zurowski, Fran Burman and Stacey Kirkman quickly get out of the frigid lake water at Canoe Beach following an invigorating polar bear plunge on Friday, Jan. 1. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Snapshot: Brave swimmers perform polar plunge in Shuswap Lake
Although no large group-plunge was organized, a few people waded into the frigid lake.
Although no large group polar bear plunge was organized this year at Salmon Arm’s Canoe Beach, a few hardy couples and families kept up the annual tradition.
One group of swimmers dashed into the frigid water mid-morning on Jan. 1. After wading out of the water with their teeth chattering, the polar plungers reported it was an invigorating way to start the new year.
