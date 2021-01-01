Snapshot: Brave swimmers perform polar plunge in Shuswap Lake

Although no large group-plunge was organized, a few people waded into the frigid lake.

Richelle Zurowski, Fran Burman and Stacey Kirkman quickly get out of the frigid lake water at Canoe Beach following an invigorating polar bear plunge on Friday, Jan. 1. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Although no large group polar bear plunge was organized this year at Salmon Arm’s Canoe Beach, a few hardy couples and families kept up the annual tradition.

One group of swimmers dashed into the frigid water mid-morning on Jan. 1. After wading out of the water with their teeth chattering, the polar plungers reported it was an invigorating way to start the new year.



Fathoms O' Fun