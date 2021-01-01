Richelle Zurowski, Fran Burman and Stacey Kirkman quickly get out of the frigid lake water at Canoe Beach following an invigorating polar bear plunge on Friday, Jan. 1. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Richelle Zurowski, Fran Burman and Stacey Kirkman quickly get out of the frigid lake water at Canoe Beach following an invigorating polar bear plunge on Friday, Jan. 1. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Snapshot: Brave swimmers perform polar plunge in Shuswap Lake

Although no large group-plunge was organized, a few people waded into the frigid lake.

Although no large group polar bear plunge was organized this year at Salmon Arm’s Canoe Beach, a few hardy couples and families kept up the annual tradition.

Read More: Shuswap Market Year In Review 2020: February

Read More: Lessons learned by Shuswap officials in 2020

One group of swimmers dashed into the frigid water mid-morning on Jan. 1. After wading out of the water with their teeth chattering, the polar plungers reported it was an invigorating way to start the new year.


