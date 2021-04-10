Snapshot: Clearing space

Land is being cleared for a new medical centre on Sicamous’ Main Street.

Machinery could be seen working to clear land behind a pair of houses on Main Street for the future site of the Shuswap and Secwepmc Healing Centre, a medical facility on Friday, April 9. The Sicamous Fire Department has been using the buildings for training exercises ahead of their demolition. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Construction