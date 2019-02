At approximately 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 8, Salmon Arm firefighters from Hall 3 responded to reports of a semi-truck’s brakes lighting on fire and successfully put out the vehicle fire. (Blake Floto photo)

At approximately 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 8, reports came in of a vehicle fire on the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm, prompting a response from fighters in Salmon Arm’s Hall 3.

Fire crews responded to find the brakes of a semi-trailer had caught fire, and they were successfully able to extinguish the vehicle fire before it escalated into anything more serious.