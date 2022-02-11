Snapshot: Sledding party celebrates Salmon Arm resident’s seventh birthday

Jessica Lewis holds her daughter June as they sled down the hill at South Broadview Elementary in Salmon Arm on Feb. 5, 2022. June was celebrating her upcoming seventh birthday by hosting a sledding party for her friends. (Zachary Roman/Salmon Arm Observer)Jessica Lewis holds her daughter June as they sled down the hill at South Broadview Elementary in Salmon Arm on Feb. 5, 2022. June was celebrating her upcoming seventh birthday by hosting a sledding party for her friends. (Zachary Roman/Salmon Arm Observer)
Londynn O’Connor (front of sled) and Lucas LeCerf (back) blast down the hill at June Lewis’ sledding party at South Broadview Elementary in Salmon Arm on Feb. 5, 2022. (Zachary Roman/Salmon Arm Observer)Londynn O’Connor (front of sled) and Lucas LeCerf (back) blast down the hill at June Lewis’ sledding party at South Broadview Elementary in Salmon Arm on Feb. 5, 2022. (Zachary Roman/Salmon Arm Observer)

The hill at South Broadview Elementary in Salmon Arm was busy with sledders on Saturday.

On Feb. 5, June Lewis celebrated her upcoming seventh birthday with friends. At her sledding party, children and their parents gathered under the sun to share hot chocolate and good times.

Lewis remarked it was the “best birthday ever,” despite having been to Disneyland for her fifth.

