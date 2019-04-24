Snare ban sought for city after death of beloved dog

Salmon Arm men to present signed petitions to city council

After losing his dog Molly to a coyote snare, Jeff Zakus is determined to see the animal traps banned in Salmon Arm.

Zakus and roommate Sheldon Gray have been circulating a petition throughout the community since late March. Entitled “Molly’s Law,” the petition asks that the snares be banned within city limits.

Gray estimates the petition has received about 1,000 signatures. The next step is to make a presentation to Salmon Arm council.

“We figured we had to try to do something to get rid of those snares,” said Gray.

Zakus and Gray live by a forested area along 20th Ave. NE where there’s a trail system used by neighbours, cyclists and others. Zakus had taken Molly on walks through the area for six years, and says many others walk these trails with their dogs.

On March 19, Zakus and Gray became concerned when Molly had been out exploring and hadn’t returned home. The two went out to search and were shocked when they found her – approximately 250-steps from their doors – caught with a wire around her throat on private property adjacent to the forested area.

“We found her and those beautiful blue eyes were bugged right out of her head,” Gray told the Observer in a March interview. “I bolted back home as fast as I could and got some snips, snipped that line off, got her out of there and brought her home. We thought, okay lets just lie her down and maybe she will be alright. But she wasn’t alright, the breathing was really bad.”

Read more: Salmon Arm man loses dog to coyote snare within city limits

Read more: Wildlife photographer turns lens on wolves killed with neck snares

Read more: B.C. veterinarian wants 2,900-km wildlife death trap removed

Zakus was later informed by a veterinarian that the damage to Molly’s throat and complications from oxygen deprivation were too much for her to recover from.

“It was pretty bad for us; I don’t see how it could have gotten much worse,” recalls Gray of finding Molly. He stresses Molly didn’t wander off, but was out exploring the space she, Gray and Zakus had used for years.

Zakus and Gray say they’ve already found support from one city councillor, and they’re hoping the rest will support the petition.

“Our vet said, ‘Sad to say it, you guys aren’t the first that I’ve seen of this,’” said Gray of pets killed by snares. “He says he’s seen a couple a year. And those are the ones that are actually found. Can you imagine the ones that aren’t found?”

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Early data suggests no post-legalization spike in drug-impaired driving charges
Next story
Most Sri Lanka bombers were highly educated, officials say

Just Posted

Snare ban sought for city after death of beloved dog

Salmon Arm men to present signed petitions to city council

SPCA investigating hen cull at Salmon Arm egg farm

Egg farm regulator says they are confident cull was done properly

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny Wednesday ahead

Environment Canada is forecasting some great spring weather

Enderby firefighter steps up to challenge

Andrew Haak will be one of hundreds of firefighters taking part in the Firefighter Stairclimb Challenge in Calgary on May 5

Shuswap man charged with fraud to return to court

Richard Robert Good also faces charge of breaching an order of the B.C. Securities Commission

VIDEO: Okanagan fire victim Amy Hansen speaks out on the loss of her four pets

A gofundme page has been started for Hansen, with $1,140 raised of a $5000 goal to help her rebuild

Should B.C. parents receive money if they make sure their kids are vaccinated?

New survey looks at public opinion around government’s role in forcing immunizations

Defence accuses officer of ‘incompetence’ in trial for B.C. man accused in daughters’ murder

Double murder trial for the Victoria father accused of killing his two young daughters continues

Snare ban sought for city after death of beloved dog

Salmon Arm men to present signed petitions to city council

Rising country stars to perform at South Okanagan festival

Black Mountain Whiskey Rebellion opens for Emerson Drive on PeachFest country night

South Okanagan beer takes gold in best label competition

The competition was presented by Westkey for the Great Okanagan Beer Festival

Rail Trail use ramps up over long weekend

“As thrilled as we are with the popularity of this recreational addition to our community, we kindly ask that users be aware and courteous when using trails, so they can be enjoyed by all ages and recreation types.”

Early data suggests no post-legalization spike in drug-impaired driving charges

Many police departments are prioritizing investigations related to drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine

WATCH: South Vancouver Island shooting an ‘isolated and targeted’ incident, say police

One person in custody, another fled following shooting and crash on West Shore

Most Read