Dean Martin and with his two border collies, Zoe (left) and Josie, don’t mind the snow while playing catch in the dog park next to the Kelowna Family YMCA in February 2019. (Carli Berry/Capital News)

Snow and rain warnings issued for parts of B.C. coast, Interior

Peace River, North Thompson, Okanagan Valley, Shuswap regions can expect 15 to 30 cm of snow

Environment Canada is warning of swollen rivers and washouts for parts of coastal B.C. and snow for several Interior districts.

A rainfall warning has been posted for the central coast and west Vancouver Island as a frontal system moves south, bringing rain totals that are forecast to exceed 100 millimetres.

The forecaster warns the moist system could prompt local flooding and washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

A long period of snowfall is forecast for the regions of Peace River, Kinbasket, North Columbia, North Thompson, Okanagan Valley, Shuswap and Williston.

Environment Canada says residents in those areas can expect from 15 to 30 centimetres of heavy snow before it lets up on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Environment Canada’s Top 10 weather events of 2019

It says drivers travelling in those areas through New Year’s Eve should consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Google Maps captures ‘birds’ on Okanagan Highway
Next story
Canada sends two more groups to Australia to help fight wildfires

Just Posted

Calgary company outbids Sicamous on former Waterway Houseboats property

BC Supreme Court approves $2.6 million sale to Checkpoint Developments Ltd.

Column: Developments in 2019 that will help shape Salmon Arm’s future

Council Report by Tim Lavery

Downed power lines blocking traffic on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm

Eastbound lane affected near Shell station at 10th Street SW intersection

Expansion sought for campground at Salmon Arm music festival

Roots and Blues organizers wish to increase number of campsites from 600 to 1,000

Salmon Arm Observer Year in Review – December

A look back at events that made headlines in December.

Animals, house parties, manhunts: Top 10 most read stories across B.C. in 2019

Here are the stories that caught your eye in 2019

90 per cent of first-time homebuyers in B.C. need financial help to buy home: Report

Compared to 2015, only 70 per cent of first-time homebuyers needed financial help

One injured in ‘targeted’ Kamloops shooting

Monday morning shooting sends 24-year-old man to hospital

City seeks $15,000 from Penticton resident for unpaid fines, cannabis debacle

Former cannabis dispensary operator ordered to provide City with financial documents by Jan. 8

Another Indigenous foster child sues Kelowna social workers over misuse of funds, neglect

Robert Riley Saunders is facing another lawsuit for allegedly stealing money from foster children

Canada sends two more groups to Australia to help fight wildfires

Flames have killed 10 people and destroyed 1,000 homes in recent months

Snow and rain warnings issued for parts of B.C. coast, Interior

Peace River, North Thompson, Okanagan Valley, Shuswap regions can expect 15 to 30 cm of snow

Google Maps captures ‘birds’ on Okanagan Highway

Two caught flipping off Street View Car near Peachland

Shuswap history in pictures: Working on the railroad

A man appears to be adjusting a section of rail in the… Continue reading

Most Read