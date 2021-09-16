Snow blankets Okanagan Connector near Elkhart Lake

Snow began to descend onto Highway 97C near Elkhart Lake Wednesday evening (Sept. 15), with this area of the Okanagan Connector still covered in snow the following morning.
At around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday, rain turned into snowflakes and quickly began blanketing the highway. The white stuff still remains as of 7:40 a.m. on Thursday. The Pennask Summit also received snow Wednesday morning.
Environment Canada is calling for a sunny day for Thursday, with a high of 15 C. Fog patches are expected to clear in the morning, with gusts of winds reaching speeds of 20 km/h this afternoon. A 60 per cent chance of rain is in the forecast for Friday.
