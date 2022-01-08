Snow budget in ‘good shape’ as Salmon Arm crews work to keep streets clear

Snow forecast for Saturday, then again Monday night, Jan. 10 through to Thursday, Jan. 13

Road crews have been busy during the first few days of 2022 as snow and ice have plagued city streets. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Heavy snowfall has kept crews in Salmon Arm hopping, but the snow removal budget seems to be keeping up.

City crews have been working very hard dealing with the conditions, said Rob Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of engineering and public works, on Jan. 7.

“We are utilizing all of the equipment and resources available to keep traffic moving safely. Much of our efforts are focused on keeping the arterial and collector roads cleared. Once these roads have been cleared and the snow stops falling, more attention will be directed to the subdivisions and residential roads. We ask that residents be understanding and patient and that drivers use caution when driving in these conditions.”

Regarding funds, Niewenhuizen said he hasn’t had a chance yet to analyze the 2021 snow budget – approximately $1,070,000 – but he believes nearly 90 per cent has been spent.

Because the new year starts with the recently approved 2022 snow removal budget of $1.1 million, things are in good shape, he said. The budget includes snow removal on roads and sidewalks, downtown Salmon Arm, parking lots and more.

As for snowfall in the next seven days, a few flurries are forecast by Environment Canada for Saturday throughout the day and night, Jan. 8/9, and then a 60 per cent chance on Monday night, Jan. 10.

Keeping up the trend, a 60 per cent chance of flurries is forecast throughout the day and night for Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 11 and 12, with lows of -3 C. More flurries are predicted for Jan. 13 but dropping off that night.

Read more: Police seeing too many ‘rolling snow forts’ after Vancouver Island’s recent snowfalls

Read more: Restoration work underway so Salmon Arm’s Hillcrest Elementary can open Monday

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Salmon Arm councilSnow