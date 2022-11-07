(Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)

(Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)

Snow causes 7 vehicle crash, flames and delays on Kelowna roads

The RCMP is urging drivers to drive carefully

Several vehicle incidents, including a seven-car crash, across Kelowna, have prompted the RCMP to issue a reminder, urging drivers to take extra caution when travelling on the icy roads.

On Nov. 7, a collision involving seven vehicles closed Begbie Road in Glenmore. The closure caused issues for drivers in and around the area, causing major delays.

Crash on Begbie Road, Kelowna (Submitted)

Crash on Begbie Road, Kelowna (Submitted)

Additionally, at approximately 10 a.m. a vehicle caught fire after driving into the ditch on Longhill Road. The road was closed while emergency crews were on the scene, and traffic is slow going in that area.

Crash on Longhill, vehicle bursts into flames. (Terri Singleton)

Crash on Longhill, vehicle bursts into flames. (Terri Singleton)

The access roads to McKinley Beach Community were closed earlier this morning due to snowy conditions.

“The snow has caused several accidents and extremely slippery conditions, particularly when going up or down a hill,” said Ryan Watters, communications advisor, for the Kelowna Police Service.

“Without good winter tires travelling the roads today will be very challenging and drivers need to use extreme caution.”

The RCMP is encouraging people to stay off the roads if possible.

“If you absolutely need to drive keep your distance, brush the snow off your windows to give you clear vision and please slow down giving yourself extra time to get to your destination.”

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashCity of KelownaKelownaRCMPSnow

Previous story
1,600 British Columbians died of toxic drug poisonings in the first 9 months of 2022
Next story
Trudeau causing cost of living crisis: North Okanagan-Shuwap MP

Just Posted

Ralph Owens and Jarvis Wice earned bronze and silver medals in table tennis at the BC 55+ Games in September 2022 while the sister-duo of Linda Brede and Cheryl Petersen took gold and silver in cribbage. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm to host 55+ BC Games in 2024

AIMRoads, the highways maintenance contractor for the Okanagan-Shuswap service area, recently made online service request forms available at aim-roads.ca. (AIMRoads photo)
Okanagan-Shuswap highways contractor launches online option for service requests

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold responded to a letter sent to him by a Vernon resident calling for Canada to take stronger action to help Ukraine amid tensions with Russia on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (File photo)
Trudeau causing cost of living crisis: North Okanagan-Shuwap MP

Shoemaker Hill, as the steep and bendy portion of 10th Avenue SE in Salmon Arm is sometimes known, closed to traffic on Nov. 7 for the winter. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Snow closes ‘Shoemaker Hill’ on 10th Avenue SE in Salmon Arm for the winter