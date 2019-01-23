Snow falls in the Central Okanagan, slippery roads for Coquihalla

The winter weather is finally here in the Central Okanagan

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, except without the festivities.

Slippery sections and compact snow are being reported along the Coquihalla, according to DriveBC.

Periods of light snow is expected to continue throughout the day in Kelowna with a high of 3 C, according to Environment Canada.

The roads are looking pretty snowy this morning in the Central Okanagan.

READ MORE: Heavy snowfall expected for Coquihalla, Okanagan Valley

The rest of Wednesday appears to be mainly cloudy near midnight, followed by a cloudy Thursday with a high of 2 C.

Friday will also see cloudy periods with a high of 3 C, followed by sun and cloud on Saturday with a high of 3 C.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Catholic student says he didn’t disrespect Native American
Next story
Closure planned for part of Coquihalla for bridge maintenance

Just Posted

City supports safey improvements for Trans-Canada Highway

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison pushes for inclusion of red light camera

Province proposes Salmon Arm cannabis retail outlet

BC Liquor Distribution Branch pursuing new store at SmartCentres site

Cougar attacks, kills dog in Okanagan

Conservation officer gives tips on what to do in case of encounter with a cougar.

Vernon murder suspect denied bail

One of two accused of murder will remain behind bars

Semis obstruct westbound lane of TCH near Sicamous

Traffic is moving slowly, alternating the use of the eastbound lane

VIDEO: Here’s what the B.C. legislature officers are accused of buying

Personal trips, purchases, alcohol and more laid out in 76-page report by Plecas

Arrest made in case of incapacitated woman who gave birth

A 36-year-old nurse has been arrested and charged with sexual assault

B.C. dairy farmers say milk cup is half full in new Canada Food Guide

Despite what seems like a demotion, B.C. Dairy Association insists its inclusion is still integral

Snow falls in the Central Okanagan, slippery roads for Coquihalla

The winter weather is finally here in the Central Okanagan

$20K pay gap between women, men in Canadian tech jobs

The report defines tech workers as people either producing or making extensive use of technology, regardless of industry

Catholic student says he didn’t disrespect Native American

Many saw the white teenagers, who had travelled to Washington for an anti-abortion rally, appearing to mock the Native Americans

Closure planned for part of Coquihalla for bridge maintenance

Bridge maintenance will occur between Highway 5A Highway 97C Wednesday

‘No’ respondents are the majority in national park reserve survey

The latest poll also shows that of those surveyed, 75 per cent would like to see a referenedum

Former Blue Jays ace Roy Halladay voted into Baseball Hall of Fame

M’s legend Edgar Martinez, Rivera, Mussina also make the grade

Most Read