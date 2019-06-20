SilverStar Mountain Resort gets a white surprise June 20, the day before biking season gets into gear. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Snow falls on Okanagan resort, in June

SilverStar gets snow day before summer season starts

Snow – on June 20!

While SilverStar Mountain Resort is used to the white stuff, staff and bikers were not impressed with the winter-like conditions Thursday, June 20 – the day before the resort opens for the summer season. But that won’t stop the Star from allowing bikers to hit the trails.

“We are still a go for tomorrow,” said Chantelle Deacon, SilverStar’s communications manager. “For all of our bikers and hikers who are headed to the mountain tomorrow for opening day I recommend wearing lots of layers and dress warm for sudden weather changes.”

Although it’s not uncommon for the Star to get snow in June.

“Yes, we have definitely seen snow at this time of year, it’s not at all unusual,” said Deacon. “Hopefully the little bit of snow we received melts away quick!”

And the mountain resort isn’t the only one with a white dusting.

The Okanagan Connector had snow Wednesday, June 19.

See: Unexpected snow on Okanagan Connector, Penask Summit

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. woman talks about the most common and dangerous disease you’ve never heard of
Next story
Air Canada expects Boeing 737 Max to resume flying by September or October

Just Posted

Choir music steadfast part of Shuswap culture

Shuswap Passion/Jim Cooperman

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP tables bill on RCMP Day in Canada

Mel Arnold throws support behind Vernon-based campaign for national initiative recognizing RCMP

Ways to get money back suggested in wake of Waterway Houseboats shutdown

Shuswap Tourism and Consumer Protection BC weigh in on options for reimbursement

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain expected

Showers are expected to end by tomorrow

Shuswap author tells First Nations family’s story of resilience, leadership

Chase resident will hold book signing in Salmon Arm June 22, in Kelowna June 23 and Vernon June 29.

Snow falls on Okanagan resort, in June

SilverStar gets snow day before summer season starts

Teens have privacy rights, doctor tells inquest into B.C. boy’s opioid death

Elliot Eurchuk died of a drug overdose. He was found unresponsive in his bedroom in April 2018

’When thunder roars, go indoors’: How to keep safe before lightning strikes

Each year, an estimated 10 deaths and as many as 164 injuries are lightning-related

Doors opened to the new pediatric oncology room at Vernon Jubilee Hospital

After $90,000 dollars was raised children now have a private place for treatment

B.C. rolls out online registration to speed up evacuee processing

Central Okanagan district tests province’s streamlined emergency management digital self-registration

VIDEO: After 73 years, siblings separated by adoption reunite in B.C

Donna Smith of Abbotsford and Clayton Myers of Williams Lake are glad they met each other

NHL Draft 2019: First-round mock selections

Hughes expected to go No. 1 overall; Canucks have 10th pick

B.C.-born Carey Price brings young fan to tears at NHL Awards banquet

Anderson Whitehead first met his hockey idol after his mother died of cancer

Licence issue delays boozing while cruising on BC Ferries

Planned June launch for alcohol sales delayed

Most Read