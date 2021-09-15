Highway 97 C Pennask Summitt 8 a.m.

Snow falls on the Okanagan Connector

The Pennask Summit is receving some snow Wednesday afternoon

Snow flakes are falling on Highway 97 C, Wednesday afternoon.

The Pennask Summit has been receiving the white stuff since about 7:30 a.m.

Environment Canada forecasts the snow level to hit 1500 metres for Wednesday and clear for Thursday morning.

Highway 97 C Pennask Summit 1:30 p.m.

Winds are gusting between 30 and 50 km hour along the Connector.

Temperatures could reach up to 15 C by the later afternoon.

Thursday is forecast to be sunny and 17 C for Highway 97 C.

