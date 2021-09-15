Snow falls on the Okanagan Connector

The Pennask Summit is receving some snow Wednesday afternoon

Highway 97 C Pennask Summitt 8 a.m.

Snow flakes are falling on Highway 97 C, Wednesday afternoon.

The Pennask Summit has been receiving the white stuff since about 7:30 a.m.

Environment Canada forecasts the snow level to hit 1500 metres for Wednesday and clear for Thursday morning.

Highway 97 C Pennask Summit 1:30 p.m.

Winds are gusting between 30 and 50 km hour along the Connector.

Temperatures could reach up to 15 C by the later afternoon.

Thursday is forecast to be sunny and 17 C for Highway 97 C.

READ MORE: Parole denied for B.C. man who killed family of 6 camping in Wells Gray Provincial Park

READ MORE: American lawyer fined for bringing guns across Osoyoos border

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Highway 97OkanaganSnow