Snow forecast for Interior B.C. highways

Environment Canada is forecasting snow for some Interior mountain passes on Monday.
Higher elevations along the Okanagan Connector could see flurries and periods of snow, bringing up to 5 cm.
The snow level will lower to 1400, prompting a warning for drivers to use caution and watch for slippery sections.
The Coquihalla is also forecast to receive snow of up to 5 cm of snow at the summit, which will turn to rain later in the day.
For those travelling along Highway 1 near Revelstoke expect periods of rain with thunderstorms and wet snow near the pass.
Winter tires are required for mountain highways until April 30.
