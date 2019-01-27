A Bernese Mountain pup has his first interaction with snow as SilverStar Mountain Resort surprised a group of young skiiers with the eight-week old puppies. (SilverStar Mountain Resort photo)

Snow on horizon for Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada is calling for a chance of flurries beginning Thursday

Winter hasn’t loosened its icy grasp on the Okanagan yet.

While Sunday’s sunshine is expected to last until Wednesday across the Okanagan-Shuswap, save for a cloudy Tuesday in Salmon Arm, Environment Canada calls for a chance of flurries across the board beginning Thursday morning. Winter conditions are in the forecast until Saturday, Feb. 2.

Related: High heat but no record: 2018 was fourth warmest year on Earth

Related: Weather Network predicts ‘mixed bag’ of winter weather

Before the snow falls, however, Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon and Salmon Arm will all see highs in the range of -1 to 1 C with night time temperatures dipping as low as -6 C Monday night.

That warm weather will continue as the region sees a 60 per cent chance of flurries Thursday followed by similar conditions Friday and Saturday.

Related: Warm winter prompts flowers to bloom in Okanagan

Despite Sunday’s warm weather – 7 C in Penticton, 5 C in Kelowna, 6 C in Vernon and 6 C in Salmon Arm – no weather records were broken.


parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Finland hits Europe’s winter record low temperature at -38.7 C
Next story
‘Everybody’s going to feel it:’ Broncos families prepare for sentencing hearing

Just Posted

Column: Game on between seniors and hockey players

Friends and Neighbours/Leah Blain

Sicamous residents open to ending ban on cannabis sales

Survey shows majority want retail outlets kept way from schools, seniors centres

Letter: Supporting Wet’suwet’en defence of territory

We strongly support the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in protesting the plan to… Continue reading

School District #83 considers adding international student program

Profits would go towards construction of downtown Salmon Arm elementary school

Editorial: Tune out of tech, tune into real-world fun

Unplug and Play week runs Jan. 26 to Feb. 2 througout the Shuswap

REPLAY: B.C’s best videos this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week across the province

Snow on horizon for Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada is calling for a chance of flurries beginning Thursday

BC junior curlers bring home third national gold

Team BC, headed by skip Tyler Tardi, emerged triumphant – again – from the Canadian juniors Sunday.

Beard festival keeps growing

Fourth annual Okanagan Beard Festival starts in February

Canadian man, 61, arrested in China on fraud charges: local media

Reports say a 61-year-old Canadian is accused of trying to defraud an unnamed entertainment company

Trans Mountain pipeline work destroyed salmon habitat: scientist

Biologist calls the work on the Stewart Creek crossing in Chilliwack ‘amateur hour’

B.C. VIEWS: Speaker Darryl Plecas splits legislature looting spree open

Long road to accountability began with MLA disclosures

Four charged in Canada Day killing in Kelowna

Three men and one woman are charged with manslaughter in the death of 23-year-old Esa Carriere

B.C. man captures moment comet smashes into super blood wolf moon

Victoria amateur photographer videos first ever lunar impact during an eclipse

Most Read