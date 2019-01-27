Snow on horizon for Okanagan-Shuswap

A Bernese Mountain pup has his first interaction with snow as SilverStar Mountain Resort surprised a group of young skiiers with the eight-week old puppies. (SilverStar Mountain Resort photo)

Winter hasn’t loosened its icy grasp on the Okanagan yet.

While Sunday’s sunshine is expected to last until Wednesday across the Okanagan-Shuswap, save for a cloudy Tuesday in Salmon Arm, Environment Canada calls for a chance of flurries across the board beginning Thursday morning. Winter conditions are in the forecast until Saturday, Feb. 2.

Related: High heat but no record: 2018 was fourth warmest year on Earth

Related: Weather Network predicts ‘mixed bag’ of winter weather

Before the snow falls, however, Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon and Salmon Arm will all see highs in the range of -1 to 1 C with night time temperatures dipping as low as -6 C Monday night.

That warm weather will continue as the region sees a 60 per cent chance of flurries Thursday followed by similar conditions Friday and Saturday.

Related: Warm winter prompts flowers to bloom in Okanagan

Despite Sunday’s warm weather – 7 C in Penticton, 5 C in Kelowna, 6 C in Vernon and 6 C in Salmon Arm – no weather records were broken.



parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.